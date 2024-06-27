Thackeray, Fadnavis' coincidental meeting in elevator causes stir in political circles

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's unexpected encounter with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an elevator at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday caused a flutter in the political circle whether old allies can cut the ice?
Thackeray had arrived at Vidhan Bhavan for the monsoon session of the Maharashtra state assembly and council, commencing Thursday. Initially heading towards the staircase, he was persuaded by his party colleagues to take the elevator, where he coincidentally crossed paths with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
Later BJP minister Chandrakant Patil also met him and shared the sweet.
A video capturing the interaction between the two prominent leaders of Maharashtra quickly went viral, igniting discussions both on social media and within political spheres, particularly given the strained relations between the two parties.
However, later, speaking to the media, Uddhav Thackeray said his meeting with Fadnavis was nothing but a "coincidence".
"I met Devendra Fadnavis in an elevator. It was a meeting by coincidence. You must be thinking it's 'na na karte pyaar tumhi se kar baithe'. But that's not true. It's said that walls have ears, henceforth I'll do discreet meetings in elevators as lifts don't have walls," Uddhav Thackeray said.
The BJP and Shiv Sena had been traditional allies until October 2019, just after the Maharashtra Assembly election.
The split occurred due to disagreements over power-sharing arrangements, particularly the Chief Minister's post.
Uddhav Thackeray, who wanted the Chief Minister's post for Shiv Sena, joined forces with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
BJP after holding at 240 Lok Sabha seats and failing to get the majority 272 in Lok Sabha elections, has been trying to get its old ally Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
"It's true that feelers were sent by the BJP. However, Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that there is no question of reuniting with the party and those leaders who broke away from the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray and toppled his government through Eknath Shinde," a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, affirmed.
"The BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, has endeavored to sideline Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray has chosen to remain steadfast with the Congress and NCP within the Maha Vikas Aghadi," the leader added.