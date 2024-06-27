Thackeray, Fadnavis' coincidental meeting in elevator causes stir in political circles

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's unexpected encounter with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an elevator at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday caused a flutter in the political circle whether old allies can cut the ice?

Thackeray had arrived at Vidhan Bhavan for the monsoon session of the Maharashtra state assembly and council, commencing Thursday. Initially heading towards the staircase, he was persuaded by his party colleagues to take the elevator, where he coincidentally crossed paths with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Later BJP minister Chandrakant Patil also met him and shared the sweet.