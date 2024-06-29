Opposition stalls Parliament to make NEET point

NEW DELHI : Both Houses of Parliament witnessed dramatic scenes and multiple adjournments on Friday with Opposition parties led by the Congress pressing for a debate on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. In the Lok Sabha, Opposition members sought suspension of all other matters to discuss the NEET fiasco but Speaker Om Birla ruled that a discussion on the President’s address be taken first.

In the Lok Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded a ‘respectful’ discussion on the NEET issue to show solidarity with the students. “We wanted to give a joint message to the students of India, on behalf of the Opposition and government, that we consider this an important issue. So, we thought that to respect students we will have a discussion on NEET today, a dedicated discussion,” he said.

The Opposition benches erupted in uproar when Rahul Gandhi claimed his microphone was switched off. In response, Birla said he had no control over microphones. “The discussion should be on the President’s address. Other matters will not be recorded,” the Speaker said.

Noisy scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha as well. At one point, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge too entered the Well of the House to join the protest. This triggered a sharp comment from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who said it is for the first time that a person occupying the post has engaged in such a conduct.

In the Upper House, the disruptions were marked by intense sloganeering, leading to the suspension of proceedings three times. The third adjournment came after DMK member Tiruchi Siva informed the House that Congress member Phulo Devi Netam had fainted.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress for disrupting parliamentary proceedings. “We have made it clear that we will give detailed information on whatever issue is raised. But halting House proceedings is not right,” he said.

CBI makes 2 more arrests

CBI on Friday arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Officials said 5 more persons from the district are being questioned

Joint CSIR-UGC-NET from July 25 to 27

Joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam, which was scheduled for June 25-27 but was postponed, will be held from July 25 to 27, while the UGC NET June 2024 cycle will be held from August 21 to September 4, the NTA said