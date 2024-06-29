Pre-monsoon downpour exposes Ayodhya’s makeover

LUCKNOW: Three days after parts of the newly-constructed 13-km long Ram Path, the main arterial road leading to the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya caved in at around half a dozen spots after the first few spells of pre-monsoon rain.

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended six engineers, three each from PWD and Jal Nigam, for negligence and dereliction of duty.

As per the government spokesperson, the suspension order of the senior officials was released late on Friday evening after CM Yogi Adityanath and PWD minister AK Sharma had taken cognizance of the reports of road subsidence at several places between the Post Office Crossing and Rikabganj and in front of Krishna Palace Hotel on Ram Path.

Moreover, the state government also served a notice on Bhugan Infracon Pvt. Ltd. of Ahmedabad, the firm responsible for undertaking civil work in the temple town as part of the makeover projects.

The officials who faced the axe included executive engineer Dhruv Aggarwal, assistant engineer Anuj Deshwal and junior engineer Prabhat Pandey of the PWD. Action has been taken against them for poor construction work in the Ram Path, connecting the Ram Temple with the Lata Chowk.

The Jal Nigam officials who got the suspension order included executive engineer Anand Kumar Dubey, Assistant engineer Rajendra Kumar Yadav and Junior Engineer Mohammad Shahid, for poor drainage in the city that led to waterlogging in several parts of the city after heavy rain on Saturday night and Tuesday.

A departmental inquiry was also launched against the three officers. Sources said that they have been held prima facie guilty for the incident.

The PWD noted that due to extremely heavy rain on June 22 night and June 25, the surface of the road from chainage 3.00 to 3.800 was damaged in a short span of time.

The three officers who have been suspended, said an official, have “serious charges” including slackness in works which are a priority for the government, causing financial loss to the government and for tarnishing the image of the government among the general public, said a senior PWD officer.

Meanwhile, the city, which witnessed a massive makeover ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of upcoming Ram temple on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi premises in January, this year, was found grappling with severe infrastructural challenges due to heavy rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning.