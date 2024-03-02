More than 400 farmer outfits to take part in 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Delhi on March 14: SKM

LUDHIANA: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded a farmers' agitation in 2020-21, said on Saturday that more than 400 farmer outfits will participate in a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" in Delhi on March 14 to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands, including a law on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Thirty-seven farmer bodies, which are part of the SKM, held a meeting on Saturday regarding their proposed "mahapanchayat" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Talking to reporters, Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said farmers are continuously struggling for their demands.

In continuation of their struggle, it was decided that a "mahapanchayat" will be organised in the national capital on March 14, he added.

More than 400 farmer organisations from across the country will take part in the "mahapanchayat", farmer leaders said.

They said they will not travel to Delhi by tractor trolleys but through buses and trains.

They said they are continuously raising their voice against the Centre regarding their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for all crops and cancellation of the FIRs registered against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation.

On February 22, the SKM announced that it would hold the "mahapanchayat" in Delhi.