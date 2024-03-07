Contempt plea in SC against SBI's prayer for time extension to disclose electoral bonds' details

Bhushan said the SBI's plea is likely to be listed on March 11 and the contempt application should also be heard together.

"Please send an e-mail. I will pass the order," the CJI said.

The SBI moved the top court on March 4, seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds.

In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.