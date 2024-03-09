11 Himachal MLAs move to Uttarakhand hotel, CM Sukhu flays rebel Congress lawmakers

Addressing a public meeting in Mandi, Sukhu said the BJP is shepherding the six disqualified Congress MLAs, who betrayed the party, from one place to another, according to a statement.

He also asked why the BJP kept the rebel MLAs in a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula before flying them to Dehradun in a chartered plane and lodging them in a seven-star hotel in Rishikesh.

"These MLAs breached the trust of the people of their constituencies and the party by not listening to the call of conscience," he said.

He added that the public will teach a lesson to those who tried to hatch a conspiracy and asserted that his government will complete its full tenure.

Sukhu said he came from an ordinary background and became the chief minister by fighting for the rights of the people.

The post of chief minister belongs to a common man and not to someone who wants the chair for power and enjoyment and uses money to snatch it, he added.

The Congress currently has 34 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly while the BJP has 25.