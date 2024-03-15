Supreme Court says SBI has not disclosed numbers on electoral bonds, issues notice to bank

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to publish the numbers (unique alpha-numeric details) on all the electoral bonds received by political parties by March 16.

The numbers reveal the links between donors and political parties, that is, who donated to which party specifically. On March 12, the SBI had submitted data on the bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The top court took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the matter on behalf of the petitioner, that the alpha-numeric numbers of the electoral bonds have not been disclosed by the SBI.

Miffed that the SBI did not reveal the bond numbers, the top court issued a notice to the bank today. The top court then posted the matter for further hearing on March 18.

It also directed its registrar (judicial) to ensure the return of electoral bonds data submitted by the ECI in a sealed cover to the poll body once the data os scanned and digitised. The return of the data to the ECI has to be done by 5 pm on Saturday (March 16) evening and it has to be uploaded by Sunday evening, the top court directed today.

The ECI had moved the top court seeking copies of the sealed cover documents (electoral bonds) submitted during the court proceedings to be uploaded on its website.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was on Friday morning hearing an application filed by the ECI seeking a modification of the operative portion of its March 11 order in the electoral bonds case.

In its application filed in the apex court, the poll panel said the March 11 order had noted that the copies of the documents submitted by it to the court in a sealed cover during the course of the hearing be maintained at the office of the ECI.

The ECI said it did not keep any copy of the documents and added that those may be returned so that it can comply with the court's directions.