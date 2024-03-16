Delhi court remands BRS leader Kavitha to seven-day ED custody till March 23

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday in a detailed order remanded Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to seven-day custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) M K Nagpal directed that Kavitha would remain in the ED custody for a period of seven days till March 23.

Earlier in the day in the Rouse Avenue Court, Kavitha, 46, was produced by the central probe agency, ED, in the Special Judge court room. She was brought to the court with a heavy security cover.

During her production before the courtroom, Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, termed her arrest as illegal, unconstitutional and said, "We will fight it (case) out in the court," she said.

During the course of the hearing today, the ED had sought ten days of custody. The court, however, allowed seven-day custody to facilitate the agency to interrogate her.

The court directed the ED to produce Kavitha before it on March 23.