BJP plans to go whole hog against Opposition on corruption, dynasty

NEW DELHI: As the battle lines for the Lok Sabha elections have been drawn with the announcement of the 7-phase polls, the BJP is learnt to have suggested its NDA allies take on the Opposition on corruption, nepotism, dynastic and appeasement politics.

“A public movement needs to be raised against corruption being encouraged by the Opposition. Equally strongly, we must make the people aware as to how the Opposition has been misleading the people by wrongly trusting their leaders for decades. We should expose them on issues that plagued the country’s economy and governance for a long time,” remarked a senior BJP leader.

He said the Modi government’s performance in the past 10 years has reflected a vision to make India ‘Viksit-Bharat’ by 2047. Party sources said the track record of good governance coupled with records of performances in all sectors would be the USP for NDA in seeking the third term with more than 400 seats.

As the NDA mascot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on X, “The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-led NDA, are fully prepared. We are going to the people based on our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.”