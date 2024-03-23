Congress releases fourth LS candidate list; Ajay Rai against Modi in Varanasi, no picks for Raebareli and Amethi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday announced the fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The prominent names among the candidates include former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, Karti Chidambaram, Danish Ali, and Manickam Tagore among others. The Congress has announced 185 candidates in four lists for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

The states in the list include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.