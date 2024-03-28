Court reserves order on ED's plea to extend Kejriwal's remand; CM says ready to face probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a court here during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener made the submissions in Hindi after taking permission from the court despite his lawyers being present.

He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.