Number of heatwave days likely to be above normal by about 2-8 days: IMD

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating that India is likely to experience an above-normal number of heatwave days in May, with both maximum and minimum temperatures expected to rise.

The trend of warmer weather has already been observed, with April recording 40% more heatwave days than the historical average.

Normally heat waves prevail over northern plains, central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India for about 3 days in different meteorological stations in May. However, this month, several parts of the country will have an additional 2-8 days of heatwave.

The number of heatwave days is likely to be above normal by about 5-8 days over central India i.e. South Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Gujarat region.

Additionally, the Northwest, Eastern, and Southern regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, northern interior Karnataka, Telangana, and isolated pockets of northern Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, may experience 2-4 days of above-normal temperatures.