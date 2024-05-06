Ahmedabad schools receive emails threatening bomb blasts; bomb squad deployed

AHMEDABAD: With Gujarat's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polling looming on the horizon, Ahmedabad finds itself grappling with a distressing issue, bomb threats targeting numerous schools.
In response to the alarming situation, the Gujarat police have swiftly launched a thorough investigation following the reception of threatening emails aimed at several educational institutions in the city.
Reports indicate a disconcerting resemblance to a previous incident in Delhi as Ahmedabad faces a wave of threatening messages flooding schools' official email accounts.
The menacing content includes explicit threats of bombing the institutions. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, law enforcement swiftly dispatched bomb disposal squads to the affected schools and initiated a thorough investigation.
Sources reveal that the menacing emails trace back to servers located in Russia. This revelation has spurred the police into action, intensifying their scrutiny ahead of the imminent Lok Sabha elections, ensuring heightened vigilance within the law enforcement apparatus.
Upon receiving reports of threatening emails targeting schools, the police swiftly mobilized to the scene. Alongside, the bomb disposal unit was summoned to commence a thorough investigation.
While no concerning items have been uncovered thus far, authorities remain steadfast in their inquiry, underscoring the gravity with which they approach the matter.
Notably, just three days prior, approximately 200 schools in the Delhi-NCR region encountered a similar ordeal, receiving threatening messages of bomb detonation. As investigations unfolded, it emerged that these emails also originated via Russian VPNs.
Promptly responding to the gravity of the situation, the CBI has initiated a robust investigation in collaboration with Russian authorities through Interpol channels.