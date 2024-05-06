Ahmedabad schools receive emails threatening bomb blasts; bomb squad deployed

AHMEDABAD: With Gujarat's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polling looming on the horizon, Ahmedabad finds itself grappling with a distressing issue, bomb threats targeting numerous schools.

In response to the alarming situation, the Gujarat police have swiftly launched a thorough investigation following the reception of threatening emails aimed at several educational institutions in the city.

Reports indicate a disconcerting resemblance to a previous incident in Delhi as Ahmedabad faces a wave of threatening messages flooding schools' official email accounts.

The menacing content includes explicit threats of bombing the institutions. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, law enforcement swiftly dispatched bomb disposal squads to the affected schools and initiated a thorough investigation.