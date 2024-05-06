Go back to middle school or consult eye doctor: Chidambaram to BJP leaders criticising manifesto

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the BJP for criticising the Congress manifesto, party leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that if the ruling party leaders read the words 'generation of wealth' as 'redistribution of wealth', they should either go back to middle school or consult an eye doctor.

Chidambaram, who headed the committee that drafted the Congress manifesto, said his party is committed to rapid growth and generation of wealth.

"Congress' Manifesto makes the following statements and promises on wealth - ? industrial and business policies and regulations will be designed to facilitate the production of goods and services in larger volumes and higher values," the former finance minister said.

All laws and rules that inhibit free and fair trade will be reviewed and changed, he said.