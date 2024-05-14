Rahul fighting from Rae Bareli boost for INDIA bloc in UP, BJP heading for 'huge setback' in state: Pilot

He said in the adjoining Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress has fielded a grassroots worker, Sharma, who has worked in the area for over 40 years.

"I think he will be able to deliver the seat for the Congress party. Rahul ji contesting from Rae Bareli is not only helping the party, it is helping the INDIA bloc also. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state and here also, the BJP will be on the back foot because they had a good majority last time," Pilot said.

With Rahul Gandhi contesting from here, the change people want to see will be there in UP, he said.

"The BJP is heading for a huge setback in Uttar Pradesh also," Pilot claimed.

Asked about the BJP's charge that Gandhi "ran away" from Amethi fearing defeat, Pilot said the former Congress president had been at the forefront of taking on this government in the last 10 years from day one, be it inside Parliament or outside.

"He (Gandhi) has not left a single issue and in fact it is he who has led the charge from the front. That is why the BJP is forced to respond to his attack on them on corruption, favouritism, crony capitalism, black money," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi has taken the government head on and the BJP and the government of India had to respond because he is the one who has fearlessly fought this battle for the opposition from day one till today, Pilot asserted.