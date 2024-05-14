Lok Sabha polls: Samajwadi Party's red caps boost Congress' chances in Amethi, Rae Bareli

RAE BARELI/AMETHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's standing directive to party workers in the 17 seats on which alliance partner Congress is contesting in Uttar Pradesh was to fight as if "your own party is in the fray," and the ample presence of red caps at Amethi and Rae Bareli rallies shows the dictum is working.

The SP-Congress alliance may have failed to take off in the 2017 assembly polls, but in the high-profile seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli the workers of the two parties seem to be working as a team on the ground to ensure the victory of "INDIA bloc candidates" in the two constituencies.

As Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drives a high-octane campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli addressing back-to-back corner meetings and rallies, a constant feature in her public programmes is the presence of the SP's red cap-clad cadre.

Many leaders blamed the hurriedness of the 2017 alliance for not being able to reach the grassroots and the tie-up remaining on paper but SP and Congress workers here say that it is different this time.

"If you would recall the alliance in 2017 was reached at the last minute and it could not penetrate down the organisation. This time since the INDIA bloc had been holding meetings there was growing coordination among the workers and leaders of both parties," SP's Rae Bareli district chief Virendra Yadav told PTI.

"As soon as the alliance was announced by our leader Akhilesh Yadav ji, he called a meeting of office bearers and key leaders from the 17 seats which had been given to the Congress. He told them that 'fight the polls as if your own party is in the fray.' All SP workers are following his directive," he said.

Virendra Yadav noted that earlier there had been a tacit understanding in the Lok Sabha polls in Amethi and Rae Bareli in favour of Congress candidates but this time with a "declared alliance," the workers are more enthused and committed to ensuring that INDIA bloc candidates Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi score big wins.

"With people upset with the BJP, SP and Congress workers are confident that Gandhi will win by a record margin in Rae Bareli while Sharma will win by a good margin in Amethi," the SP district president said.

He said the SP workers here are also taking the Congress 'guarantee cards' that have the party's promises to the people.