Will TMC be able to gain a footprint in UP’s Bhadohi?

The BJP won in Bhadohi both in 2014 and 2019. However, this time the seat is set for a triangular contest among the BJP’s Dr Vinod Bind, TMC’s Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and BSP's Harishankar.

Having failed to win the Brahmin-Bind-dominated parliamentary constituency since its formation in 2009 delimitation, the SP has decided to spare the seat for the TMC to try its luck.

Like any other poll arena in the country, Bhadohi is also dominated by caste dynamics. The constituency is known as the carpet hub of the country with an annual trade worth Rs 9,000 crore of which carpets worth over Rs 5,000 crore are exported to countries of the European Union and the United States annually.

However, the carpet weavers of Bhadohi are riled by the fact that their issues, backlog in infrastructural support, never resonate on the ground during the elections. All India Carpet Manufacturers Association (AICMA)’s ex-honorary secretary Piyush Baranwal feels that this time too, the industry’s concerns are not being raised as an election issue.

According to him, technological upgradation in designing, dyeing and finishing in accordance with the demand for the international market are the need of the hour for the industry to flourish. Baranwal also demands training sessions for artisans from time to time.

Anger against the sitting BJP MP boils in the words of Nawazuddin, a local carpet yarn trader, who pointed out that the parliamentarian has hardly visited the weavers in the last five years despite the industry's valuable contribution to the country's economic growth.

“There should be a policy to promote hand-made carpets,” he said.

Considering the anti-incumbency sentiments against its sitting MP, the BJP has chosen to change the candidate and fielded Dr Vinod Bind. At the same time, the outgoing MP Ramesh Bind joined SP and has got a ticket from the neighbouring Mirzapur seat to challenge BJP ally Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel.