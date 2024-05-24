Pune Porsche crash: Teen's mother appeals to cop to protect him after fake video goes viral

PUNE: The mother of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly fatally knocked down two persons with his high-end car has appealed to the police to "protect" her son after a video purportedly featuring him, boasting about how he got away with the accident, went viral.

In a video message, the teen's mother stressed that the clip had nothing to do with her son and that it was fake.

"The video which is being circulated is not of my son. That is a fake video. My son is in the detention centre, "says the teen's mother in her message.

Appealing to the police to "protect"her son, the mother breaks down, shows her video message. Unable to gather herself, she then walks away from the camera.