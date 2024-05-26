INDIA bloc wants to turn country's majority community into second-class citizens: PM Modi

He accused INDIA parties of making different castes fight among themselves.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, which are constituents of the INDIA bloc, Modi said they have neglected Purvanchal over the years and turned it into a "region of mafia, poverty and helplessness".

The SP and INDIA bloc are making castes fight among themselves so that they become weak, he alleged, adding this is being done "to divert people's attention from the real issues".

"Today, I have come to alert the people of Purvanchal and Ghosi about the big conspiracy of the INDI alliance," Modi said, and counted the grouping's three "big conspiracies".

"First, the people of INDI alliance will change the Constitution and write in it afresh that reservation should be given on the basis of religion in India.