Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC against arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month.

In his petition, Kumar sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

He also sought "appropriate compensation" for his "illegal" arrest and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials who were involved in the decision making of his arrest.