Modi is first PM to lower dignity of public discourse, gravity of office: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh criticised his successor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday for making divisive speeches during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

In an appeal to voters in Punjab ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Singh asked the voters to give love, peace, fraternity, and harmony a chance and asserted that only the Congress can ensure a growth-oriented, progressive future where democracy and the Constitution will be safeguarded.

Hitting out Modi's recent poll campaign rhetoric, Singh wrote, "No prime minister in the past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary terms to target either a specific section of the society or the opposition."

"Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature. Modi ji is the first prime minister to lower the dignity of public discourse and thereby the gravity of the office of prime minister," the former PM's letter read.