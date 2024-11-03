Mumbai police arrest 24-year-old woman over death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of the neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.
The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable, the police said.
The city police's traffic control room received the message from an unknown number saying if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post, then he will be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.
The Uttar Pradesh CM is likely to visit Maharashtra for the state assembly election campaign. The police have launched a probe into the threat message, the official added.
During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said.
The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, the official said. Further investigation was on into the matter, the official added.
On October 18, Mumbai ,traffic police received a similar threat demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
The sender, allegedly connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warned that Salman Khan's life would be in jeopardy if the money was not paid.
According to the Mumbai police, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."
The message further stated, "Don't take it lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wishes to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's."