Mumbai police arrest 24-year-old woman over death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of the neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members.

The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable, the police said.

The city police's traffic control room received the message from an unknown number saying if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post, then he will be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM is likely to visit Maharashtra for the state assembly election campaign. The police have launched a probe into the threat message, the official added.

During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said.

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, the official said. Further investigation was on into the matter, the official added.