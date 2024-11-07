Supreme Court refuses to transfer Kolkata rape-murder case trial outside West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the trial of the RG Kar rape and murder case outside West Bengal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the trial court judge had sufficient powers to order another investigation upon feeling it necessary after examining the evidence.

The top court also examined the sixth status report filed by the CBI about the case of rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital but refrained from making observations saying the probe was underway.

The apex court noted that a Kolkata court had framed charges against prime accused, Sanjay Roy, on November 4 and a day-to-day trial in the case would start November 11 onwards.

During the hearing, the National Task Force (NTF), formed to create a protocol for the safety of health professionals, submitted its report in the apex court.