'No power in the world can restore Article 370 in J&K': PM Modi

DHULE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of wanting to take the Constitution out of Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no power in the world can restore Article 370 there.

He also accused the Congress of pitting one caste against another and cautioned people to stay united.

"Ek hai, toh safe hai," he said.

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly elections, Modi said the INDIA bloc is flaunting blank books passing them off as the Constitution to provoke Dalits and Adivasis.

The PM said the Congress and its allies should not encourage the Pakistan agenda and speak the language of separatists.

"The agenda won't succeed till he has people's blessings," said Modi.

"Only Ambedkar's constitution will be followed in J&K. You must have seen on TV how a resolution was moved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on bringing back Article 370 and when BJP MLAs protested, they were thrown out. The country and Maharashtra should understand this," Modi said.