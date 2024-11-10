Uddhav Thackeray siding with those who insulted Balasaheb, Savarkar: Amit Shah

MUMBAI: Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was siding with the Congress, whose leaders have insulted Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar.
I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he can request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say two good words for Veer Savarkar. Can any Congress leader say a few words in honour of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shah said, after releasing BJP's manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.
It would be good if the people of Maharashtra get to know those who have come out with the dream of forming an alliance government amidst such contradictions, he added.
The union minister further said that the BJP's Sankalp Patra' manifesto for the assembly polls on November 20 is a reflection of the aspirations of the Maharashtra people. Are the people of Maharashtra in favour of giving their right of reservation meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs to the Muslims, Shah asked.
Our constitution does not provide reservations based on religion. However, Congress promised reservations before coming to power, and people should take cognizance of this issue. Whereas for the BJP, it's resolutions are etched in stone. Whether it is the Centre or the state, when our government is formed, we fulfil our resolutions, he added.
The union minister further said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has no credibility and its poll promises are an insult to ideology and promote appeasement.
He also further went on to attack Sharad Pawar by stating that he should tell the people of Maharashtra what was his contribution to them while he was a minister for 10 years in the UPA government, Shah said.