Manipur police: Three women, three children missing after Jiribam gunfight

GUWAHATI: Three women and as many children have been missing from Manipur’s restive Jiribam district since Monday's gunfight, in which 10 "militants" were shot dead by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police.

In Imphal, 13 organisations jointly announced a 24-hour "total shutdown" across the Imphal valley from 6 pm on Tuesday, demanding government intervention to secure the release of the six missing individuals, who belong to the Meitei community.

Discussing the Jiribam gunfight, Inspector General of Police (IGP) IK Muivah stated in a press conference in Imphal that armed miscreants had attacked the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp at Jakuradhor on Monday afternoon.

"The armed militants were using RPGs and other sophisticated weapons such as AKs, INSAS, and SLRs. A CRPF jawan was injured in the attack and was evacuated to Assam for treatment," Muivah said.

He added that the CRPF retaliated, and the exchange of gunfire lasted for about 45 minutes.

"About 10 militants were found dead. Two elderly persons were burned to death, while three women and three minor children were found missing," the IGP confirmed, adding that police are actively working to locate the six missing individuals.

The two elderly people who lost their lives were also from the Meitei community.