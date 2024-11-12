Manipur police: Three women, three children missing after Jiribam gunfight

GUWAHATI: Three women and as many children have been missing from Manipur’s restive Jiribam district since Monday's gunfight, in which 10 "militants" were shot dead by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police.
In Imphal, 13 organisations jointly announced a 24-hour "total shutdown" across the Imphal valley from 6 pm on Tuesday, demanding government intervention to secure the release of the six missing individuals, who belong to the Meitei community.
Discussing the Jiribam gunfight, Inspector General of Police (IGP) IK Muivah stated in a press conference in Imphal that armed miscreants had attacked the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp at Jakuradhor on Monday afternoon.
"The armed militants were using RPGs and other sophisticated weapons such as AKs, INSAS, and SLRs. A CRPF jawan was injured in the attack and was evacuated to Assam for treatment," Muivah said.
He added that the CRPF retaliated, and the exchange of gunfire lasted for about 45 minutes.
"About 10 militants were found dead. Two elderly persons were burned to death, while three women and three minor children were found missing," the IGP confirmed, adding that police are actively working to locate the six missing individuals.
The two elderly people who lost their lives were also from the Meitei community.
Muivah explained, "We always try to caution our armed forces to restrict their firing, which is a standard practice. However, when they are fired upon with sophisticated weapons, retaliation is part of our mandate. Reinforcements from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and the police have been deployed, and combing operations are underway."
Responding to claims by some Kuki-Zo organisations that the 10 deceased individuals were "village volunteers," Muivah countered that, based on the weapons recovered and the military-style clothing found on the individuals, "we can say they were either armed militants or armed miscreants."
"They were there to instigate violence, but due to the actions of the CRPF, the scale of violence was controlled," he added.
In protest of the "inhumane actions" of the CRPF in Jiribam, the Kuki Students’ Organisation issued a "notice" on Tuesday, warning that "no CRPF personnel shall be allowed to leave their camp premises." They have demanded a thorough, court-monitored investigation into what they described as a "fake encounter."
Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, another Kuki-Zo organisation, alleged that the 10 "village volunteers" had been "ambushed and murdered." On Tuesday, Kuki-Zo tribal communities observed a 13-hour "total shutdown" in their areas to pay respect to the 10 killed.
In Jiribam district, an uneasy calm prevails, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC still in effect since Monday.