‘Power of words, richness of storytelling’

NEW DELHI: It was an evening to celebrate “the power of words, the richness of storytelling and the enduring legacy of Shri Ramnath Goenka”. With these words, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, chairman and managing director of The New Indian Express Group (Madurai), inaugurated the Second Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman at a glittering gathering in New Delhi on Friday.

The evening started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by chief guest Swami Swaroopananda along with Sonthalia, The New Indian Express Group (Madurai) Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, CEO Lakshmi Menon and Editor Santwana Bhattacharya at the Leaders’ Lounge in Bharat Mandapam.