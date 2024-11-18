Centre to deploy 5,000 personnel to Manipur as Amit Shah reviews situation; CM to meet MLAs

CRPF Director General (CRPF) A D Singh and senior officers from other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are also present in the state.

The central government had reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, including the violence-affected Jiribam, on Thursday.

With last week's deployment, a total of 218 CAPF companies are now present in the state, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year.

A deployment plan is being drawn to base these new 50 units in Manipur as per the violence levels being reported and the dynamic law and order situation in consultation with the state government and the MHA, the sources said.

Given the prevailing volatile situation, the state government ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Monday and Tuesday in Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts where curfew has remained in force. Internet and mobile data services have also remained suspended in seven affected districts.

Last week six individuals—three women and three children—were abducted and murdered by suspected Kuki insurgents in Jiribam district. The victims’ bodies were discovered five days later in neighbouring Assam, sparking protests and clashes between demonstrators and state forces. One protester, a 21-year-old, was fatally shot during these confrontations. Protesters allege that the police commandos fired the fatal shot, but the details remain unclear.

Recently ten suspected Kuki militants were killed during a gunfight with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Kuki groups later surrounded a hospital where the bodies were stored, demanding they not be moved and claiming the deceased were "village volunteers."

Additionally, the homes of several lawmakers, including Manipur Health Minister Sapam Ranjan and a BJP MLA, were targeted by violent mobs. The state government has handed over three major cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including the murder of a tribal woman, an attack on a CRPF post, and incidents of arson and killings in Jiribam.