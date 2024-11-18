Congress asks PM Modi to visit Manipur, demands Amit Shah's resignation

Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra Singh alleged that there is an unprecedented turmoil and "complete anarchy" prevailing under the double engine government. He alleged that there is no law and order at all. It is really very painful what the entire people of Manipur have to endure.

Abductions of innocent people and killing of innocent people, particularly women and children, is very unfortunate, he said.

"We can recall the statement of Narendra Modi ji in February 2017 when he said in an election campaign, those who cannot ensure peace in Manipur, have no right to govern the state. I want to ask the PM is the double engine government maintaining law and order," he said.

He said Manipur is a state in the unit of India and asked why Modi is "neglecting" Manipur which is becoming a forgotten state by this "Modi regime".

"He (PM) never speaks on Manipur. There is a total failure of law and order."

"The CM has no right to continue. I want to urge the PM to immediately visit Manipur and give an appointment to Manipur leaders, including BJP ministers and Congress leaders," Meghachandra said.

He said gross violations of human rights have happened in Manipur.