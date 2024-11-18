CPM blames CM Biren Singh for Manipur violence; seeks Centre's intervention

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday said that Chief Minister Biren Singh is responsible for the deteriorating situation in Manipur since the beginning. Despite the circumstances, the Central government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused to remove him and allowed him to continue, read a statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the party.

Terming the situation 'grave', the CPM said that a situation has now arisen where the writ of the state government and the administration does not run.

"A grave situation has developed in Manipur with the intensification of violence due to killings and counter-killings on ethnic lines. 20 people have been killed in various incidents since November 7. The discovery of five bodies of women and children, who were abducted earlier in a horrific incident, has inflamed the situation in the Valley," said the party.