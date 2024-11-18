CPM blames CM Biren Singh for Manipur violence; seeks Centre's intervention

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday said that Chief Minister Biren Singh is responsible for the deteriorating situation in Manipur since the beginning. Despite the circumstances, the Central government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused to remove him and allowed him to continue, read a statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the party.
Terming the situation 'grave', the CPM said that a situation has now arisen where the writ of the state government and the administration does not run.
"A grave situation has developed in Manipur with the intensification of violence due to killings and counter-killings on ethnic lines. 20 people have been killed in various incidents since November 7. The discovery of five bodies of women and children, who were abducted earlier in a horrific incident, has inflamed the situation in the Valley," said the party.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently took over the investigation of three key cases linked to recent violence in Manipur, resulting in loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order.
The development has come after a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating over recent months in the hilly state leading to fatalities and significant social unrest.
On November 16, the MHA, in a statement, informed that "important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation."
The CPM also sought immediate intervention of the Centre to restore the peace in the state.
"It is time for the Central government to strongly intervene to immediately put an end to the violence. It has also to begin the serious work for a political settlement which restore peace and safeguard the rights of all ethnic communities in the state," also stated the party.