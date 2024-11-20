Anmol Bishnoi might be first extradited to Canada, later to India

CHANDIGARH: The US Immigration Department had last week detained 26-year-old Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in California as one of his travel documents was reportedly found to be forged. He had reportedly fled India using fake documents.

He is likely to be first handed over to the Canadian authorities in connection with the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He is also facing more than 32 criminal cases registered against him in India related to kidnapping, extortion and murder out of which at least 20 are registered in Rajasthan alone. Also, Anmol looked after Lawrence’s cartel of extortion and invested the gang’s money in businesses outside India.

Sources said that in all likelihood Anmol Bhisnoi’s custody will be first handed over to the Canadian law enforcement agencies by the US authorities and only later India might get his custody as he has been residing in Canada, he is likely to be extradited to that country first.

The process of bringing back to India might have to be initiated through Canada. Anmol was reportedly interrogated by the US authorities.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller had told the media in Washington, "It would be appropriate if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the State Department. I prefaced it that way because they may decline to comment, but I certainly am not going to comment on something that falls within their jurisdiction.’’