Manipur: Curfew relaxed in Imphal valley districts, residents rush to buy essentials

Guwahati: A surge of activity was witnessed in the markets of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts in Manipur’s Imphal valley on Wednesday as the curfew was relaxed from 5 am to 10 am.
The curfew was relaxed following a partial improvement in the overall law and order situation. It had been imposed indefinitely on November 16 in response to widespread mob violence during which the homes and properties of over a dozen legislators, including a minister, were either burnt, vandalized, or looted.
The attacks prompted some legislators to construct bunkers at their residences, while the government heightened security measures for them.
According to reports, markets were bustling with residents buying essential items, while long queues formed at petrol pumps that reopened during the curfew relaxation. However, educational institutions remained closed.
Mobile data services continued to be suspended in nine districts, though the government conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services.
No incidents of violence were reported on Tuesday or during the morning hours of Wednesday. Security personnel, including the army, paramilitary forces, and police, have been deployed across vulnerable areas to maintain order.
The recent spate of violence in the Imphal valley was triggered by the killing of six civilians three women and three children, including an eight-month-old infant in the Jiribam district.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured the public that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes would be brought to justice.
Don’t target women, children: Naga Women’s Union
The Naga Women’s Union expressed sorrow over the “cold-blooded murders” of the six.
“Actual war is a fight between two or more combatant groups. But, touching the lives of hapless sections of human is more crime than any other crime during a violent conflict. The unremorseful killing of children and women has imprinted a sentimental state of fears to many people,” the union said in a statement.
“Selection of innocent children and women as hostages and killing them mercilessly to show retaliation mode is an act of cowardice…Therefore, it is an utmost appeal from the office of Naga Women’s Union to men, young men of armed groups, both Meitei and Kuki communities, to refrain from killing, rape, assault and crime of violence against women,” the statement added.