Manipur: Curfew relaxed in Imphal valley districts, residents rush to buy essentials

Guwahati: A surge of activity was witnessed in the markets of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts in Manipur’s Imphal valley on Wednesday as the curfew was relaxed from 5 am to 10 am.

The curfew was relaxed following a partial improvement in the overall law and order situation. It had been imposed indefinitely on November 16 in response to widespread mob violence during which the homes and properties of over a dozen legislators, including a minister, were either burnt, vandalized, or looted.

The attacks prompted some legislators to construct bunkers at their residences, while the government heightened security measures for them.

According to reports, markets were bustling with residents buying essential items, while long queues formed at petrol pumps that reopened during the curfew relaxation. However, educational institutions remained closed.

Mobile data services continued to be suspended in nine districts, though the government conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services.