Maharashtra polls: First-time voters and youth seek more jobs, security for women

NAGPUR: With the Maharashtra assembly polls underway on Wednesday, the young voters and first time electors in Nagpur appreciated the infrastructure development here, but raised concern over lack of job avenues and inflation.

Some of them also raised the issue of women's security.

Several youths flocked to the polling booths in Nagpur, located in the state's Vidarbha region, from early morning to exercise their democratic right.

First-time voter Manswi Admane, an engineering student, carried a placard outside a polling booth with the message highlighting the need for women's safety.

Ishita Tiwari, another first-time voter and a working professional, was quite disturbed when her name did not figure in the electoral rolls before the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year.

But this time before the assembly polls, her joy knew no bounds when she received her voting card.