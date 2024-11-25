Decision on Maharashtra CM choice today, swearing-in likely tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Amid intense speculation over who will be the next Maharashtra chief minister, the BJP’s top leadership is expected to finalise the name on Monday, it is learnt. Informed sources told this newspaper that the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government is most likely to take place on Tuesday evening as November 26 is the last day of the current assembly term. If the ceremony gets delayed by even one day, then President’s Rule will kick in, said a senior leader.
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said the oath-taking ceremony may be held on Monday, though BJP sources denied it. “The BJP and allies are set to meet on Monday to finalise their decision on the CM pick,” said a senior BJP leader.
While intense lobbying for the CM post is underway, a source privy to the decision making claimed Devendra Fadnavis is most likely to be named the chief minister of the new government with two deputy CMs. In this scenario, sources said, the Home department may be offered to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
According to BJP insiders, Fadnavis has emerged as a master strategist this time and his prowess to run alliance smoothly will also work in his favour.
On November 26 Tuesday, there is joint session of Parliament on account of the Samvidhan Divas. Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior elders are expected to fly to Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony, sources said.
The chief minister and the deputy CMs may take oath on Tuesday, while the swearing-in of other ministers will likely take place later after finalising the list of the ministers for each party. The venue of the swearing-in has not been decided but it could be either the Wankhede Stadium or Shivaji Park, sources in Maharashtra told this newspaper.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) as partners. In the recently held election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party. In the previous term of the Mahayuti government, the BJP supported Shinde as CM even though it was the single largest party. Fadnavis agreed to become deputy CM on the advice of the top leadership of BJP.
(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)