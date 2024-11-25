Decision on Maharashtra CM choice today, swearing-in likely tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Amid intense speculation over who will be the next Maharashtra chief minister, the BJP’s top leadership is expected to finalise the name on Monday, it is learnt. Informed sources told this newspaper that the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government is most likely to take place on Tuesday evening as November 26 is the last day of the current assembly term. If the ceremony gets delayed by even one day, then President’s Rule will kick in, said a senior leader.

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said the oath-taking ceremony may be held on Monday, though BJP sources denied it. “The BJP and allies are set to meet on Monday to finalise their decision on the CM pick,” said a senior BJP leader.