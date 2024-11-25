Don't cross line: Manipur MP to Mizoram lawmaker who advocated separate admins to end strife

Imphal, Nov 25 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Leishemba Sanajaoba hit out at Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena for advocating "separate administrative units" for Meiteis and Kuki-Zo community to end the ethnic conflict and said he should not "cross the line".

Sanajaoba also urged Vanlalvena to stop interference in Manipur's internal matters.

Vanlalvena, a leader of BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF), called for the removal of the N Biren Singh government in Manipur and the imposition of President's rule as the "the first and immediate step" to contain the violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

"My friend, Don't cross the line...Please confine in your state issues...Stop interferences in Manipur's issues...Be a good neighbour," Sanajaoba said in a post on X on Sunday, sharing a news report of Vanlalvena's comments.

In an interview with PTI, the Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram pitched for a two-step solution to end the ethnic violence in Manipur.