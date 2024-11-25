IPS officer Kundan Krishnan repatriated to Bihar ahead of Assembly elections

PATNA: The Bihar government is set to tighten its grip on law violators ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Senior IPS officer Kundan Krishnan has been repatriated to his state cadre from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), where he was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

Sanjeev Kumar, Undersecretary to the Government of India, issued a notification regarding Kundan's repatriation to his parent cadre in Bihar, effective immediately. Kumar clarified that the move was made at the request of the Bihar state government.

Kundan, a 1994 batch IPS officer and a native of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district Nalanda, is reputed for being a tough, hardworking, and upright officer who takes a no-nonsense approach to law enforcement.