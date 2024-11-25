IPS officer Kundan Krishnan repatriated to Bihar ahead of Assembly elections

PATNA: The Bihar government is set to tighten its grip on law violators ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Senior IPS officer Kundan Krishnan has been repatriated to his state cadre from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), where he was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).
Sanjeev Kumar, Undersecretary to the Government of India, issued a notification regarding Kundan's repatriation to his parent cadre in Bihar, effective immediately. Kumar clarified that the move was made at the request of the Bihar state government.
Kundan, a 1994 batch IPS officer and a native of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district Nalanda, is reputed for being a tough, hardworking, and upright officer who takes a no-nonsense approach to law enforcement.
During his tenure as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Patna, Kundan created a sense of fear among anti-social elements. His daring actions during the Chhapra jail incident in 2002 gained widespread attention. While serving as SP of Saran, Kundan led a police team to control rioting prisoners who had laid siege to the jail and held staff captive for three days. The standoff ended after police firing, which resulted in the deaths of five inmates but restored order.
Upon his return from central deputation, Kundan is likely to be assigned critical responsibilities. Sources at the state police headquarters suggest he may be tasked with managing law and order or overseeing the State Police's Special Task Force.
A senior police officer remarked, "The NDA government is unwilling to compromise on law and order issues." Reflecting this stance, Alok Raj has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP), replacing R.S. Bhatti, who moved to central deputation a couple of months ago.