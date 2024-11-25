TMC to launch statewide protests over delay in implementation of anti-rape bill

KOLKATA: After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) working committee meeting, it was decided that the party would launch a series of protests on November 30 and in the following days at various locations across the state to address the non-implementation of the anti-rape bill, Aparajita Woman and Child Bill, 2024.

The Bill, which was passed unanimously in the state Assembly on September 3, 2024, is yet to receive approval from the Union Law Ministry.

According to Law Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the delay in approval has prompted the TMC to organise protests statewide. She stated, "As the Bill has not been approved by the Law Ministry, we have decided to launch protests in various parts of the state against its non-implementation."

Bhattacharya also mentioned that the TMC has reshuffled its internal team, assigning different official spokespersons for Bengal and Delhi.

For Delhi, TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, and Sushmita Dev have been designated as official spokespersons. In Bengal, spokespersons have been assigned to various departments: Partha Bhowmick for industry, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Amit Mitra for finance, and Moloy Ghatak for law.