Parliament adjourned till Thursday as Opposition intensifies protests over Adani bribery row, other issues

Proceedings in both houses of the Parliament came to halt on Wednesday amid protests by Oppostion members over the Adani Bribery controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and other issues.

Lok Sabha proceedings were initially adjourned until 12 noon and later until Thursday, as Opposition members, including those from Congress, protested and sought to raise various issues at the start of the session.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal, where five people were killed and many, including police, were injured after protesters clashed with security forces near a mosque over a resumed survey.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later. Amid the din, one question was taken up.

However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday as opposition members insisted on a discussion on various issues, including bribery charges related to the Adani Group.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned in the morning session due to opposition protest, and when the House re-assembled at 11.30 AM, there were identical scenes. This prompted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings for the day, saying the "House is not in order."

The trobule began after Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under Rule 267 of the House to suspend scheduled business and take up issues mentioned in the notices. The notices related to demand for 'constitution of a JPC to investigate the alleged misconduct, including corruption, bribery, financial irregularities of the Adani Group in connivance with other authorities', violence in Sambhal and rising incidents of crime in the national capital.

"Upper House needs to reflect and follow well-established traditions that ruling of the Chair requires reference and not cause differences. I have, in detail, given reasons why, in these situations, notices are not being accepted," Dhankhar said while rejecting the notices.

On Monday, Parliament proceedings had been adjourned till today after opposition parties tried to raise the issue of Adani's indictment.

Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and another key executive, Vneet Jaain, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with being part of an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million in bribes to Indian officials to win contracts for supply of solar electricity that would yield USD 2 billion profit over a 20-year period.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that neither Gautam Adani, nor his nephew Sagar were charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed in the alleged bribery case.