BJP intensifies preparations for Uttarakhand local body elections after Kedarnath by-poll victory

DEHRADUN: In a significant boost to its morale, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand is accelerating preparations for the upcoming local body elections, projected to be held by the end of the year. This surge in activity follows the party's recent victory in the Kedarnath by-poll, which has energised its base.

“Winning in Kedarnath has instilled a new sense of courage and enthusiasm within our ranks,” revealed a source close to the government. While the exact dates for the elections have yet to be decided, the BJP is keen on leveraging this momentum to strengthen its campaign efforts across various local constituencies.

Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Agarwal stated, "Our intention is to conduct the elections as soon as possible, and they will likely take place by the end of December."