BJP intensifies preparations for Uttarakhand local body elections after Kedarnath by-poll victory

DEHRADUN: In a significant boost to its morale, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand is accelerating preparations for the upcoming local body elections, projected to be held by the end of the year. This surge in activity follows the party's recent victory in the Kedarnath by-poll, which has energised its base.
“Winning in Kedarnath has instilled a new sense of courage and enthusiasm within our ranks,” revealed a source close to the government. While the exact dates for the elections have yet to be decided, the BJP is keen on leveraging this momentum to strengthen its campaign efforts across various local constituencies.
Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Agarwal stated, "Our intention is to conduct the elections as soon as possible, and they will likely take place by the end of December."
He added, "However, there are still some processes that need to be completed, the most important of which is the decision on the ordinance related to OBC reservation. This ordinance has been prepared by the government to implement OBC reservation and has been sent to the Raj Bhavan. We hope to receive approval from the Raj Bhavan within this week."
Once the ordinance is approved, guidelines for OBC reservation will be drafted, which will then require the Chief Minister's approval. After the guidelines are finalised, district magistrates will be entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the reservation process. Following the completion of this process, the State Election Commission will announce the election schedule.
According to government sources, Uttarakhand has a total of 92 urban bodies, which include 8 municipal corporations, 42 municipal councils, and 42 nagar panchayats. Among the eight municipal corporations, five have been led by mayors from the BJP.
Despite the participation of candidates from both national parties, Congress and BJP, independent candidates who hold influence at the local level also play a significant role in the formation of local body governments.