Ghaziabad police add stringent charge against Mohammed Zubair in Narsinghanand FIR

LUCKNOW: The Ghaziabad Police have added new charges against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for “endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India,” along with relevant sections of the IT Act, in their October 8 FIR.

The district police informed the Allahabad High Court about the additions during the hearing of Zubair’s plea to quash the FIR filed against him for sharing a video clip of Yati Narsinghanand.