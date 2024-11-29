Mamata Banerjee warns action against misuse of Swasthya Sathi funds during RG Kar protests

KOLKATA: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed in the state Assembly that there was a surge in expenses during protests against the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the state health department submitted a list of doctors allegedly involved in the misuse of funds.

The Chief Minister announced during the Assembly’s Question Hour session that the state government would take action against protesting doctors found to have availed of Swasthya Sathi funds during the RG Kar protest.

“At that time, there was a surge in expenditure under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. We are conducting an enquiry. The culprits will be punished,” Banerjee stated.

The Swasthya Sathi scheme is the state government’s health insurance program, providing secondary and tertiary care coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually per family. Reports indicate a significant increase in state spending under the scheme during the protests by junior doctors over the RG Kar incident, particularly for treatment in private hospitals.