Mamata Banerjee warns action against misuse of Swasthya Sathi funds during RG Kar protests

KOLKATA: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed in the state Assembly that there was a surge in expenses during protests against the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the state health department submitted a list of doctors allegedly involved in the misuse of funds.
The Chief Minister announced during the Assembly’s Question Hour session that the state government would take action against protesting doctors found to have availed of Swasthya Sathi funds during the RG Kar protest.
“At that time, there was a surge in expenditure under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. We are conducting an enquiry. The culprits will be punished,” Banerjee stated.
The Swasthya Sathi scheme is the state government’s health insurance program, providing secondary and tertiary care coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually per family. Reports indicate a significant increase in state spending under the scheme during the protests by junior doctors over the RG Kar incident, particularly for treatment in private hospitals.
During Thursday’s Assembly session, TMC MLA Samir Jana inquired about increased Swasthya Sathi spending during the RG Kar protests. The Chief Minister, who also holds the health portfolio, confirmed the rise in expenses and emphasized that the issue is sub judice.
“We spent significant amounts during that time. Investigations are ongoing to identify those who misused the funds. Public money cannot be misused, and culprits will face strict action,” Banerjee said.
Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya informed the Assembly that Rs 2,684 crore was spent under the Swasthya Sathi scheme during the 2023-24 fiscal year, benefiting 21,27,249 families. She added that the number of beneficiary families rose to 80,25,876 as of October 31, with total spending reaching Rs 10,719 crore.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed concern over an online tablet scam, where funds allocated for student tablets were fraudulently siphoned.
“We have arrested several individuals involved in this scam, and the police are actively searching for the kingpin. No one will be spared, and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Banerjee assured.