SC petitioned over Delhi police's prohibitory orders affecting Ramlila festivities

NEW DELHI: A priest from the Kalkaji temple has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, which ban the assembly of five or more persons, dharnas, and protests in Delhi from 30 September to 5 October (both days inclusive).

Sunil, the petitioner, a priest and Secretary of the Manas Naman Sewa Society, which organises the grand Ramlila fair in Chirag Delhi, sought relief from the court, stating that the Delhi Police’s orders would prevent the Ramlila festivities, scheduled to commence on 3 October. He argued that the prohibitory orders would hinder religious celebrations during this period.

The petitioner highlighted that the Navratras, a religiously significant period, starts on 3 October, during which numerous religious gatherings and festivals traditionally take place.

“Dusshera and Navratri are around the corner. However, the Delhi Police's prohibitory order will prevent such festivals and religious gatherings,” Sunil said, requesting the court to issue appropriate directions against the Delhi Police’s directive.

The Delhi Police, on 30 September, invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), issuing the prohibitory order in New Delhi, North, and Central Districts, and all police stations with jurisdiction over Delhi borders, for a period of six days.

The order prohibits (i) assembly of five or more unauthorised persons, (ii) carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc., and (iii) picketing or dharnas in any public area.