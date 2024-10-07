Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during search operations in Manipur's Kakching and Thoubal districts, a police statement said on Monday.

The security forces during search operations at the Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of Kakching district on October 5 also seized three carbines with magazines, one air gun rifle and 9 mm pistol, two single barrel guns, 14 grenades without detonators, one 51 mm mortar, two MK-III grenade, a suspected container weighing 4.755 kg explosive IED, the statement said.

During another operation on Saturday at Chingkham Ching area in Thoubal district, security forces seized a SMG carbine along with a magazine and SSBL along with a .32 pistol.