Junior doctors fast unto death demanding justice, workplace security enters fifth day

KOLKATA: Junior doctors continued their 'fast-unto-death' for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday demanding justice for the Kar rape-murder victim and workplace safety.

Doctors Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of SSKM, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College are staging the 'fast-unto-death' since Saturday evening and was joined by Aniket Mahato of Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

Two other junior doctors of Coochbehar Medical College are also continuing their hunger strike for the third day consecutive day in support of their colleagues here.