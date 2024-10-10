15 more senior doctors in West Bengal resign in support of agitating medics

KOLKATA: At least 15 senior doctors from various state-run hospitals tendered their resignation on Wednesday in solidarity with their juniors’ movement, seeking justice for the rape-murder victim of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Around 50 senior doctors, including department heads, had quit on Tuesday. Senior doctors on Wednesday said that their colleagues in other prominent hospitals might follow suit.

Meanwhile, junior doctors on Wednesday held protest rallies in different parts of Kolkata and also visited Durga Puja pandals demanding justice for RG Kar rape-murder victim.

They said they would continue their protest during the pujas and raise their voice against injustice done by the police in the RG Kar case. They had a heated altercation with Kolkata Police near Esplanade.

Police “picked up” around nine junior doctors from a popular Durga Puja marquee. The junior doctors also gheraoed the CBI headquarters in Salt Lake, stating that they were not happy with the chargesheet submitted by the probe agency. They said that the rape-murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar on August 9 can’t be done only one person. The CBI chargesheet named civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy as the main accused in the case.

The junior doctors emphasised that securing justice for their deceased colleague is their main aim. Their other demands include immediate removal of health secretary NS Nigam, fixing accountability for administrative failures and steps to combat corruption in the health department.