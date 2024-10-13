One cop was accompanying Siddique when he was shot at; 15 teams fanned out of Maharashtra to nab accused: Police

MUMBAI: One police constable was guarding former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique when he was fatally shot the day before, a Mumbai Police officer said on Sunday, adding that two pistols and 28 live cartridges were recovered from the two accused.

Police are also verifying a social media post in which an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken up the responsibility for the murder of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader.

The 66-year-old NCP leader was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.

He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

"Police have set up 15 teams which are fanned out of Maharashtra and investigation is on to identify who provided logistical support to the shooters. Two pistols and 28 live rounds were recovered from the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Datta Nalawade.

He clarified that Siddique was provided a non-categorised security and was allotted three police constables.