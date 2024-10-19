Bahraich violence: Anti-encroachment notices pasted on houses in Mahsi, Maharajganj

LUCKNOW: District Public Works Department (PWD) authorities of Bahraich, on Friday, pasted notices on the houses of 23 people accused of instigating violence in Bahraich on October 13, stating that illegal construction must be removed within three days else district administration will take action.
As per the sources, the move is the first step towards initiating the bulldozer action against the 23 people, including Abdul Hameed, one among five men accused of violence leading to the killing of 24-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra.
“According to the departmental standards, any construction work done on the main district road in the rural area within a distance of 60 feet from the middle point of the road without the permission of the department comes under the category of illegal construction,” the notice said.
“If the construction work has been done with the permission of the Bahraich district magistrate or prior departmental permission, then provide its original copy immediately, otherwise remove the illegal construction yourself within three days. Otherwise, action will be taken to remove the illegal construction with the help of police and district administration,” the notice added in Hindi.
All five accused—Abdul Hameed, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Faheem, Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talim—were held on Thursday. While three were arrested initially, Sarfaraz and Talim were held after an encounter with the cops during which they sustained bullet injuries in their leg in Nanpara area of the district.
Mahsi Block development officer (BDO) Hemant Kumar Yadav confirmed that the notices were pasted on 23 houses, and heavy police force has been deployed in the area and barricades installed.
The district officials said that they were asked to be prepared to take action against the errant residents living in illegal structures.
“Three days have been given to the encroachers and action will probably be taken on Sunday or Monday as per the instruction,” said the officials on the condition of anonymity.
The notice served by the office of the executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Bahraich is dated October 17, 2024.
Bahraich district saw increased tension and violence on Sunday which continued till Monday night, a day after Mishra was shot dead and four people injured during Durga Puja idol immersion. The violence was allegedly triggered by the playing of inflammatory songs during the procession in Muslim-dominated areas, resulting in stone pelting and firing from Muslim households.
All five accused have been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The notices have caused alarm among people in the area.
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress condemned the development.