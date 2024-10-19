Bahraich violence: Anti-encroachment notices pasted on houses in Mahsi, Maharajganj

The district officials said that they were asked to be prepared to take action against the errant residents living in illegal structures.

“Three days have been given to the encroachers and action will probably be taken on Sunday or Monday as per the instruction,” said the officials on the condition of anonymity.

The notice served by the office of the executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Bahraich is dated October 17, 2024.

Bahraich district saw increased tension and violence on Sunday which continued till Monday night, a day after Mishra was shot dead and four people injured during Durga Puja idol immersion. The violence was allegedly triggered by the playing of inflammatory songs during the procession in Muslim-dominated areas, resulting in stone pelting and firing from Muslim households.

All five accused have been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The notices have caused alarm among people in the area.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress condemned the development.