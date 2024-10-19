Parliamentary oversight of intel agencies an idea whose time has come: Manish Tewari

NEW DELHI: After a former RAW official was charged in the US over the plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari said that India would not have been in the embarrassing position if Intelligence agencies were brought under Parliamentary oversight.

Tewari moved a private member’s Bill on providing a legal basis for Intelligence services and a robust parliamentary oversight mechanism in 2011, 2021 and during Parliament’s monsoon session in 2024.

“Parliamentary oversight of Intelligence agencies is an idea whose time has come,” the Congress MP wrote in X.