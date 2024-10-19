Vistara flights to London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Air India Express Dubai-Jaipur flight receive bomb threats

NEW DELHI: Three international flights of Vistara airline that received bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, while one of the aircraft was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure, officials said on Saturday.

This is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by various airlines on domestic and international routes. Most threats were received through social media and all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said the three flights operating out of Delhi received security threats on social media on Friday and as per protocol, all the relevant authorities were promptly alerted.

The officials said the flights to London, Paris and Hong Kong from the national capital received bomb threats that later turned out to be hoaxes.

"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed at Frankfurt Airport safely, and we fully cooperated with the authorities to complete the necessary checks, following which the flight was cleared to conclude the journey," the spokesperson said.