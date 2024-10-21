Tripura DGP says misinformation being spread about state's law and order situation

GUWAHATI: Tripura’s Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan, on Monday asserted that the law and order situation in Tripura has improved but misinformation was being spread about it.

Speaking to the media in Agartala during an event to commemorate Police Commemoration Day, Ranjan stated, "Misinformation is being spread about the law and order situation but the fact is the state has recorded a lesser number of crimes this year compared to the last 10 years. I would like to clear all doubts that be it any offence, crimes have plummeted"

Ranjan's statement came amid the opposition's criticism of the police over the death of a tribal youth after alleged custodial torture in the state.

The DGP said the peaceful Lok Sabha and panchayat elections in the state showed that the state's law and order situation was normal.

He noted that senior police officials promptly respond to any law and order issues, asserting, “Whenever there has been a situation, senior officers have rushed to the site to control it, and additional forces have been deployed as necessary.” Ranjan highlighted the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, which he described as a testament to the effective law enforcement measures in place. He said, “People from all communities participated, demonstrating communal harmony.”

The DGP also said strong actions were taken also against police personnel when they made mistakes while discharging their duties. “If anyone attempts to create unrest, we will take immediate action. Our honorable Chief Minister Manik Saha has given us a free hand to maintain law and order,” he added.

It must be noted that, at least two instances of communal tensions flared earlier this month in North Tripura district, resulting in one death.

Shops were vandalised following clashes over Durga Puja donations in Kadamtala. subsequently, there were attempts to vandalize both a temple and a mosque in the same district.